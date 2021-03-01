Gazprom Exports to Non-CIS States in January-February Grew by 32.9% Year-on-Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries in January-February 2021 grew by 32.9 percent to 34.5 billion cubic meters (1.21 trillion cubic feet) compared to the same period last year, the company said.

"In February, severe cold weather and snowfalls led to an increased demand for gas in Russia and Europe. In these conditions, we continued to reliably provide consumers with gas ...

Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 34.5 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 32.9 percent (8.5 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period last year," the statement said.

Thus, gas deliveries to Germany increased by 32.9 percent, Turkey - by 52.9 percent, Italy - by 64 percent, Hungary - by 85 percent, France - by 26.7 percent, Poland - by 36 percent, Bulgaria - by 56.5 percent, Serbia - 52.2 percent, Romania - 54.5 percent and Greece - 27.3 percent.