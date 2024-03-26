Geopolitical Tensions Boost Oil Prices On Mixed Day For Global Equities
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Global stocks were mixed Monday, while oil prices advanced as escalations between Moscow and Ukraine raised questions over Russian oil production.
US oil prices jumped 1.6 percent on news of the latest drone attack by Kyiv causing a fire at a major Russian oil refinery, the latest in a series of strikes against the country's fuel industry.
Analysts also pointed to a rise in geopolitical unease following a separate attack on a concert hall in Moscow, claimed by the Islamic State group.
President Vladimir Putin on Monday acknowledged for the first time that "radical Islamists" were behind the attack that left 139 people dead, but suggested they were linked to Ukraine somehow.
"Heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia have brought a halt to the rally in equity markets seen last week," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"Investors were nervously watching proceedings from the sidelines, particularly as oil prices crept up once again."
On Wall Street, stocks retreated as a market rally showed signs of fatigue.
Maris Ogg of Fiduciary Trust said the reticent start was unsurprising given the relatively light schedule this week as far as economic news.
"It certainly wouldn't be unusual" to have some kind of consolidation after last week's highs," Ogg said.
Sentiment was also dented after EU antitrust regulators said they were probing US tech giants Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta in relation to a digital law intended to ensure competition.
Earlier, Frankfurt's DAX added 0.3 percent to set a new record, as Paris finished flat and Tokyo lower.
Meanwhile shares in Boeing climbed 1.
4 percent after the company announced Monday that CEO Dave Calhoun would leave his post as the aviation giant faces increased scrutiny after a series of safety incidents and manufacturing issues.
Susannah Streeter at Hargreaves Lansdown said the gain paled in comparison to the 25 percent drop in Boeing shares since the start of the year.
"It's not surprising that there appears to be some skepticism about the changes, given previous executive merry-go-rounds appear to have made no difference and the company has slid into further chaos," she said.
- Key figures around 2050 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 39,313.64 (close)
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.3 percent at 5,218.19 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 16,384.47 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,917.57 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 8,151.60 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 18,261.31 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 5,044.19 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 percent at 40,414.12 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,473.64 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,026.31 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0841 from $1.0808 on Friday
Dollar/yen: UP at 151.42 Yen from 151.41 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2638 from $1.2626
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.76 pence from 85.60 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.5 percent at $86.74 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $81.95 per barrel
Recent Stories
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan
More Stories From World
-
Garcia upsets Gauff to reach Miami Open quarters22 seconds ago
-
Nottingham Forest lodge appeal against points deduction30 seconds ago
-
Deutsche Bahn and train drivers reach deal in wage dispute44 seconds ago
-
UN expert accuses Israel of several acts of 'genocide' in Gaza7 hours ago
-
Ten wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv7 hours ago
-
Boeing in turmoil: Incidents and investigations7 hours ago
-
German rail operator and train drivers reach deal in wage dispute7 hours ago
-
Racism reducing my desire to play football: Brazil's Vinicius8 hours ago
-
Pandemic accord talks at loggerheads as time ticks away8 hours ago
-
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities9 hours ago
-
Russia's Poland envoy ignores summons over missile incursion9 hours ago
-
Appeals court slashes Trump bond in civil fraud case9 hours ago