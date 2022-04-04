UrduPoint.com

Georgia Appoints New FM

Published April 04, 2022

Georgia appoints new FM

The Georgian government Monday appointed Ilia Darchiashvili as new foreign minister

TBILISI, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Georgian government Monday appointed Ilia Darchiashvili as new foreign minister.

At a press briefing in Tbilisi, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that Darchiashvili would take over the job from David Zalkaliani, who has been appointed Georgia's ambassador to the United States.

Darchiashvili had served as the head of the government administration since March 2021.

