Georgia Imposes Quarantine to Stop Spread of Coronavirus - Prime Minister

Georgia has declared a nationwide quarantine in the country in order to confront the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Georgia has declared a nationwide quarantine in the country in order to confront the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Monday.

On Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached 100.

"We made a decision, in the framework of a state of emergency, to make rules more strict and basically declare a nationwide quarantine, which will start tomorrow at 08:00 a.m [04:00 GMT]. This quarantine means the following movement of public transport, including metro, is banned inside cities and between cities," Gakharia said during a briefing of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

In addition, Georgia is set to impose a curfew from 09:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m, according to the prime minister. Taxis will still be allowed, but passengers should sit only in the back seat.

The quarantine is imposed in all the country's major cities Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Poti, Batumi and Rustavi.

The Interior Ministry said on Sunday that the police had registered 131 violations of the ongoing state of emergency in Georgia in one day.