UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Imposes Quarantine To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:02 PM

Georgia Imposes Quarantine to Stop Spread of Coronavirus - Prime Minister

Georgia has declared a nationwide quarantine in the country in order to confront the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Georgia has declared a nationwide quarantine in the country in order to confront the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Monday.

On Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached 100.

"We made a decision, in the framework of a state of emergency, to make rules more strict and basically declare a nationwide quarantine, which will start tomorrow at 08:00 a.m [04:00 GMT]. This quarantine means the following movement of public transport, including metro, is banned inside cities and between cities," Gakharia said during a briefing of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

In addition, Georgia is set to impose a curfew from 09:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m, according to the prime minister. Taxis will still be allowed, but passengers should sit only in the back seat.

The quarantine is imposed in all the country's major cities Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Poti, Batumi and Rustavi.

The Interior Ministry said on Sunday that the police had registered 131 violations of the ongoing state of emergency in Georgia in one day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Metro Kutaisi Poti Rustavi Batumi Tbilisi Georgia Sunday All From

Recent Stories

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

52 minutes ago

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

1 hour ago

Italy Registers 812 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,648 New Cas ..

15 seconds ago

Uganda pastor charged for alleged coronavirus deni ..

17 seconds ago

Rabia Basri inaugurates anti-virus spray in city

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.