Georgia Spa Shootings Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Killings in Fulton County - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The gunman involved in the killing of eight people at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area in the state of Georgia pleaded not guilty to the deaths that took place in Fulton County, the local media outlet FOX 5 reported.

Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in Fulton County Superior Court on charges including murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism, the report said.

Long's hearing in Fulton County is set on November 23, the report said.

The 22-year-old Long already pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in Cherokee County in July and received four life sentences without parole plus an additional 35 years. He killed four people in Cherokee County and four others in Fulton County.