Georgia Stands in Contact With Germany After Berlin Murder - Foreign Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Germany keeps contacts with Germany after the killing of its citizen in Berlin this past August , the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are in contact with our German partners so that they could provide us with additional information. We will coordinate our actions with them," the ministry's press office said.

A 40-year-old Georgian, identified in the media as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was shot in the head near a park by a man on a bike. A Russian suspect was soon detained.

The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had declared two Russian diplomats personas non grata after accusing Russia of not being cooperative enough.

Berlin also claimed that the murder had been ordered either by the Russian state or Russia's Chechen Republic. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the accusations, saying Russia had nothing to do with it.