Georgian MPs Proceed With Controversial 'foreign Influence' Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Georgian lawmakers gave a first green light Wednesday to a controversial "foreign influence" law that has sparked mass street protests over concerns it would undermine Tbilisi's European aspirations.
The bill, which 83 ruling Georgian Dream party MPs backed after its first reading, has been criticised as mirroring a repressive Russian law on "foreign agents" used there to silence dissent.
Opposition deputies boycotted the vote, and on Monday and Tuesday night thousands took to the streets to protest the draft law.
In chaotic scenes past midnight, Georgian riot police chased demonstrators in the labyrinth of narrow streets near parliament, beating them and making arrests, an AFP journalist saw.
Several local media outlets said police had attacked their journalists.
