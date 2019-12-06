UrduPoint.com
Georgian Opposition Marches For Fair Election In Kutaisi

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:07 PM

Some 500 Georgian opposition members and supporters marched Friday through the western city of Kutaisi to demand a fair election

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Some 500 Georgian opposition members and supporters marched Friday through the western city of Kutaisi to demand a fair election.

The gathering was pelted with eggs as they assembled in a city park ahead of the rally. The barrage appeared to come from the roof of a nearby house.

Gigi Ugulava, a former mayor of Tbilisi and secretary general of the opposition European Georgia party, blamed the egg attack on ruling Georgian Dream's leader Bidzina Ivanishvili.

"If so many people are met with a counteraction this means he has lost his mind and started a war .

.. We do not resort to violence and only ask for one thing to have our elections back," Ugulava said.

European Georgia's co-leader Giga Bokeria and chairman Davit Bakradze attended the march together with United National Movement leader Grigol Vashadze and New Georgia's Giorgi Vashadze.

Georgians will next vote in a general election in October 2020. The parliament failed last month to change the current mixed electoral system to a proportional one, triggering protests. Opposition parties have been calling for a snap election.

