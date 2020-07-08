German Businesses Call on Berlin to Develop Partnership in Renewable Energy With Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The German Eastern business Association (OAOEV) called on the country's government to develop cooperation with Russia and other Eastern European states in the field of new renewable energy, the association said in a statement, timed with the unveiling of the EU Hydrogen Strategy, on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission unveiled its Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to develop the production of clean renewable hydrogen as the main source of energy, as part of a plan to become climate-neutral by 2050. The commission also announced the EU energy systems integration strategy that is expected to make the alliance's energy system more integrated, flexible and capable of adapting to the green strategy.

"At the European level, the German government should promote a new energy partnership in the field of renewable energy with Russia and other Eastern European States during and after its EU Council presidency.

The EU eastern neighbors should be involved in the Green Deal. We must avoid, among other things, that today's suppliers of non-renewable energy resources become losers in global energy reform," the statement reads.

The statement also noted that Russia was among the most promising partners for the EU within its Hydrogen Strategy, as it has been working with Europe as an energy supplier for many years and has the needed infrastructure.

According to OAOEV, Russia has all the prerequisites to become a global player in the international hydrogen market.