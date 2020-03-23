UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Will Go Into Self-isolation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:48 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will go into self-isolation

German government spokesperson says that she has decided to go into quarantine after seeing her doctor who tested positive for Coronavirus.

BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel would go into quarantine after seeing her doctor who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the reports said here on Monday.

The reports said that Angela Merkel decided to quarantine herself at home and would do her official work from there.

German government Spokesperson Steffen Seibert said that tests of Angela Merkel would be conducted on regular basis in coming days, saying that she was visited by a doctor for vaccination against pneumococcus bacteria.

Related Topics

German Doctor Angela Merkel From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Government Allocates Over $6Mln to Biomedi ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Allocates $92.8Mln to Industry Min ..

21 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as pandemic deaths soar

31 minutes ago

Empower saves 326 million gallons of potable water ..

36 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s early embrace of technology p ..

51 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank's (ADB) adjusts annual meet ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.