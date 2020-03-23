German Chancellor Angela Merkel will go into self-isolation

(@fidahassanain)

German government spokesperson says that she has decided to go into quarantine after seeing her doctor who tested positive for Coronavirus.

BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel would go into quarantine after seeing her doctor who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the reports said here on Monday.

The reports said that Angela Merkel decided to quarantine herself at home and would do her official work from there.

German government Spokesperson Steffen Seibert said that tests of Angela Merkel would be conducted on regular basis in coming days, saying that she was visited by a doctor for vaccination against pneumococcus bacteria.