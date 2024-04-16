Open Menu

German Chancellor Scholz Meets Chinese President Xi: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:10 AM

German Chancellor Scholz meets Chinese President Xi: state media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Beijing state media reported, on the last day of a three-day trip to Berlin's biggest trading partner.

"On the morning of April 16, President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Scholz at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Scholz's whistlestop tour has taken him to the southwestern megacity of Chongqing, the economic powerhouse Shanghai and the capital Beijing as he aims to shore up trade ties.

The chancellor has been accompanied by a large delegation of ministers and business executives on the Sunday-Tuesday trip -- his second to China since taking office.

He is also expected to meet with Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, and to sit down with a German-Chinese economic committee and give a press conference.

Scholz's visit comes as many of Germany's Western allies confront China on a range of trade issues.

A slew of probes into state aid for Chinese solar panels, electric cars and wind turbines are ongoing in Brussels.

The United States, meanwhile, is investigating national security risks posed by Chinese technology in cars.

Related Topics

Technology Business China German Visit Germany Brussels Chongqing Beijing Shanghai Berlin United States April Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

15 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

47 minutes ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

9 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

12 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

14 hours ago
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

14 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

14 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

16 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

18 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago

More Stories From World