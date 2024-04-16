German Chancellor Scholz meets Chinese President Xi: state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Beijing state media reported, on the last day of a three-day trip to Berlin's biggest trading partner.

"On the morning of April 16, President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Scholz at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Scholz's whistlestop tour has taken him to the southwestern megacity of Chongqing, the economic powerhouse Shanghai and the capital Beijing as he aims to shore up trade ties.

The chancellor has been accompanied by a large delegation of ministers and business executives on the Sunday-Tuesday trip -- his second to China since taking office.

He is also expected to meet with Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, and to sit down with a German-Chinese economic committee and give a press conference.

Scholz's visit comes as many of Germany's Western allies confront China on a range of trade issues.

A slew of probes into state aid for Chinese solar panels, electric cars and wind turbines are ongoing in Brussels.

The United States, meanwhile, is investigating national security risks posed by Chinese technology in cars.