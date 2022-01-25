German Chancellor Scholz to Visit United States in February - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is looking forward to welcoming Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington in February, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We look forward, of course, to welcoming the chancellor (Scholz) here, to the United States in February," Psaki said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Scholz promised that the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis will be met with a collective response by the Western countries.

On Friday, Scholz confirmed that the new German government will continue to pursue the previous cabinet's policy on the non-supply of weapons to Ukraine, causing a wave of criticism from Kiev.

The announcement came after reports that Germany is blocking its NATO ally Estonia from transferring German-made military equipment to Ukraine as the latter seeks to bolster its armed forces against Russia.