UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Scholz To Visit United States In February - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 03:10 AM

German Chancellor Scholz to Visit United States in February - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is looking forward to welcoming Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington in February, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We look forward, of course, to welcoming the chancellor (Scholz) here, to the United States in February," Psaki said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Scholz promised that the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis will be met with a collective response by the Western countries.

On Friday, Scholz confirmed that the new German government will continue to pursue the previous cabinet's policy on the non-supply of weapons to Ukraine, causing a wave of criticism from Kiev.

The announcement came after reports that Germany is blocking its NATO ally Estonia from transferring German-made military equipment to Ukraine as the latter seeks to bolster its armed forces against Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington White House German Germany Kiev Estonia United States February From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

9 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

9 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

10 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

9 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

9 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.