German Climate Activists Douse Entrance to Liberal Party Office in Black Liquid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) German climate activists on Thursday threw black oily liquid at the entrance to a building in Berlin that houses the head office of the pro-business FDP party, the junior partner in the country's ruling coalition.

The civil disobedience campaign was organized by Last Generation, a climate action group known for protests against oil and gas drilling, together with Extinction Rebellion and Scientist Rebellion.

"FDP is fueling mass extinction. FDP is good at blocking, it is sticking to combustion engines. Today we made an example of the FDP party headquarters in Berlin to show what that means for our basic rights," Last Generation said on social media.

The group published a video of safety-vest clad activists throwing oily liquid on the doors and walls of the building in central Berlin, which also houses numerous offices of private businesses and public organizations.

"We made clear to more than 20 offices of Berlin companies, lobbyists and parties who is the one destroying our livelihoods," the activists said.

The FDP has been at odds with the Greens after the liberal party blocked an EU-wide phase-out of internal combustion engines, which the European Commission wants to be banned in new cars from 2035.