UrduPoint.com

German Climate Activists Douse Entrance To Liberal Party Office In Black Liquid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

German Climate Activists Douse Entrance to Liberal Party Office in Black Liquid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) German climate activists on Thursday threw black oily liquid at the entrance to a building in Berlin that houses the head office of the pro-business FDP party, the junior partner in the country's ruling coalition.

The civil disobedience campaign was organized by Last Generation, a climate action group known for protests against oil and gas drilling, together with Extinction Rebellion and Scientist Rebellion.

"FDP is fueling mass extinction. FDP is good at blocking, it is sticking to combustion engines. Today we made an example of the FDP party headquarters in Berlin to show what that means for our basic rights," Last Generation said on social media.

The group published a video of safety-vest clad activists throwing oily liquid on the doors and walls of the building in central Berlin, which also houses numerous offices of private businesses and public organizations.

"We made clear to more than 20 offices of Berlin companies, lobbyists and parties who is the one destroying our livelihoods," the activists said.

The FDP has been at odds with the Greens after the liberal party blocked an EU-wide phase-out of internal combustion engines, which the European Commission wants to be banned in new cars from 2035.

Related Topics

Social Media German Oil Berlin Gas From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

12 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

42 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.