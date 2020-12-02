UrduPoint.com
German Defense Ministry Knows About Shoigu's Criticism Of Counterpart, Chose Not To React

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:17 PM

German Defense Ministry Knows About Shoigu's Criticism of Counterpart, Chose Not to React

The German Defense Ministry was aware of critical statements by a number of Russian politicians and officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, regarding his German counterpart, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, but does not comment on them on principle, ministry spokesman Christian Thiels said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The German Defense Ministry was aware of critical statements by a number of Russian politicians and officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, regarding his German counterpart, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, but does not comment on them on principle, ministry spokesman Christian Thiels said on Wednesday.

"Yes, of course, we are familiar with these statements, but, as usual, we do not make detailed comments on the statements of foreign politicians," Thiels said at a briefing.

Earlier in November, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that talks with Russia should be held from the position of strength, adding that this style of negotiations had always been a good position for the German foreign policy and should remain that way. The statement triggered a strong backlash in Moscow, with Shoigu calling it "attacks of a Primary school pupil."

More Stories From World

