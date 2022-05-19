German FC Eintracht Frankfurt Wins UEFA Europa League, Beating Scottish FC Glasgow Rangers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) German football club Eintracht Frankfurt has won the UEFA Europa League, beating Scotland's Glasgow Rangers in a penalty series.

Two halves of the match ended with a draw 1:1, there were also no goals in extra times. The penalty series ended with Eintracht's victory 5:4.

The match was held at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in the Spanish city of Sevilla.