(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The image of alleged German identity card of Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which was spread on social networks, is a fake, the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The image of alleged German identity card of Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which was spread on social networks, is a fake, the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, several Telegram channels published a photograph, which shows a certificate of a citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany, issued in the name of Yulia Navalnaya. It was first published by designer and blogger Artemy Lebedev, but later he updated the post, indicating that the photo was fake.

"As for the photographs circulating on social networks, we are talking about a fake," the ministry's spokesperson said when asked to comment on the published image.