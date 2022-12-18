UrduPoint.com

German Military Experiencing Technical Issues With Puma Fighting Vehicles - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

German Military Experiencing Technical Issues With Puma Fighting Vehicles - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, detected multiple technical issues with the Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), German weekly Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing a letter by an army commander, Ruprecht von Butler.

Puma IFVs were to be used by the NATO Response Force, according to the newspaper. However, a shooting and combat test showed that all 18 Pumas deployed were not combat-ready, the report said.

Two vehicles, which were still in service after the shooting test, reportedly failed during a maneuver after an hour and a half due to turret defects. A cable also caught fire in the driver's compartment in one of the IFVs. The electronics of high-tech vehicles proved to be especially vulnerable, the letter read.

"Of the 18 (Puma) infantry fighting vehicles the unit began service with, during the last eight days of training, the readiness dropped to 0 infantry fighting vehicles," Der Spiegel quoted the letter as saying.

The troops already knew about the issues, the commander noted in the letter seen by the newspaper, but they "never arose with such a frequency." At the same time, Butler said that the vehicles had been previously used only at training grounds in the lowland and were not subjected to excessive loads.

Butler warned that the operational readiness of Pumas was becoming a "lottery" even with good training, Der Spiegel said.

Puma is an air transportable IFV with a remotely controlled uninhabited turret and a compact combat compartment. Puma's crew includes nine people.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Army German Driver Vehicles Same Sunday All Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

16 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

16 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

16 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.