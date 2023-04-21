UrduPoint.com

German President To Visit Canada For Talks On Russia, Energy - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

German President to Visit Canada for Talks on Russia, Energy - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The president of Germany will visit Canada from Sunday through next Wednesday for talks on dealing with Russia and coordinating food and energy policies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a statement on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will visit Canada from April 23 to 26, 2023," the statement said. "He will ... visit Ottawa, Ontario, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories."

Steinmeier will be accompanied by a delegation of German ministers, members of the Federal parliament and business leaders, the statement said.

"The Prime Minister and the President will meet to further advance joint efforts to build the resilience of our democracies, economies, and environment. They will step up our collaboration on shared priorities including our unwavering support for Ukraine ... and addressing the broader global impacts of Russia's war, like food and energy insecurity," the statement said.

Trudeau and Steinmeier will also work together on ways the two countries can fight climate change and build up clean energy resources, including through secure access to clean hydrogen and critical minerals and strong policies like pollution pricing, the statement added.

