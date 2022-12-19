UrduPoint.com

German Prosecutor's Office Launches Investigation Against Tesla - Reports

Published December 19, 2022

The prosecutor's office in the German city of Potsdam has opened an investigation against US carmaker Tesla over suspicions that the company is operating a hazardous materials storage site at its plant in the German commune of Grunheide, the news portal RBB 24 reported on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The prosecutor's office in the German city of Potsdam has opened an investigation against US carmaker Tesla over suspicions that the company is operating a hazardous materials storage site at its plant in the German commune of Grunheide, the news portal RBB 24 reported on Monday.

According to the report, the department for combating serious economic and environmental crimes has begun preliminary proceedings against the responsible persons at Tesla Manufacturing Brandenburg SE.

Prosecutors added that the investigation would determine whether the carmaker violated the law by operating a temporary warehouse of hazardous materials.

It will also be ascertained whether a permit for the operation of this facility was obtained, the report said.

If Tesla operated the site without a permit, those responsible could face up to three years in prison or a fine, according to the news portal.

The Potsdam prosecutor's office did not give further details due to the ongoing investigation.

At the same time, the report said that Tesla had applied to the state environmental protection agency for permission for a waste processing site on the grounds of the plant only last Wednesday.

