German Vice Chancellor Opposes Deliveries of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Published February 01, 2023

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday that it would be wrong to provide Ukraine with fighter jets as Berlin seeks to avoid being "dragged into the war."

"I will say that I do not think it is right to supply fighter jets now," Habeck said on the air of the ZDF broadcaster.

When asked by a journalist to clarify whether such a move would be wrong only now or in general, the vice chancellor clarified that he did not think it was right to supply fighter jets "in general."

The vice chancellor noted that throughout the conflict, Germany has tried to find a balance, in other words "to give Ukraine as much support as possible, avoiding that Germany itself, or Europe, or the whole world be dragged into the war."

"Of course, it is not entirely clear where the red line is drawn. Many people say - and I also respect those concerns - that even the decision to supply battle tanks is too far-reaching. I do not think so.

But there is some difference between battle tanks and fighters or naval equipment. And from my point of view, that difference should be preserved," Habeck added.

Earlier in January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, answering questions from Bundestag members, said that Germany would neither supply combat aircraft nor send soldiers to Ukraine "either now or in the future." Also, according to him, a no-fly zone will be introduced over Ukraine "in no case." Scholz stressed that Germany would avoid escalation between Russia and NATO.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

