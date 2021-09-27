Germany Attaches Great Importance to Transatlantic Partnership - SPD Leader Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Germany attaches great importance to transatlantic partnership, Social Democrats (SPD) leader and candidate for chancellorship, Olaf Scholz, assured on Monday.

"The transatlantic partnership is essential to us," Scholz said at a press conference, when asked about relations with the United States.

Good relations with the United States serve Germany's interests, the SPD head added, pledging to ensure continuity.

"The world is becoming more dangerous, and we must work together, despite having some differences," Scholz continued.