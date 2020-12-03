UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Plans Return To Pre-Nazi Alphabet Tables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:52 PM

Germany plans return to pre-Nazi alphabet tables

Germany is planning a return to pre-World War II alphabet tables that existed before the Nazis removed all names with Jewish associations, local media reported Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Germany is planning a return to pre-World War II alphabet tables that existed before the Nazis removed all Names with Jewish associations, local media reported Thursday.

The old version of the tables that use names to help children learn to spell -- such as "A for Anton" and "B for Berta" -- will be used from autumn 2021, according to the Funke media group.

A new version using mainly city names is in the works and will be rolled out from autumn 2022, with the so-called Weimar version to be used in the meantime.

The Nazis removed all Jewish names from the alphabet tables in 1934. For example, "D for David" became "D for Dora" and "North Pole" was swapped in for the original Nathan.

Although there was a revision in 1950, most of the old names were not reinstated.

The change was decided by a committee at the German Institute for Standardisation (DIN) after a campaign started by Michael Blume, anti-Semitism commissioner for the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Blume had written a letter to DIN calling for a temporary return to the old alphabet table.

"My concern is that the Nazis' table should not simply be continued," he told the Funke group.

"It is a nice gesture for the year in which we celebrate 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany to make it clear what the table originally looked like," he said.

Germany is planning a series of commemorative events in 2021 to mark the anniversary of a document dating from the year 321 -- the first written proof relating to a Jewish community in what is the city of Cologne today.

Related Topics

German Germany Nice Cologne David Jew Media All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Govt taking practical steps to overcome environmen ..

15 minutes ago

SBCA recommends cancellation of Palm Royal Residen ..

15 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 62 no ..

15 minutes ago

Japanese envoy welcomes Afghan govt,Taliban agreem ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.