Germany-Russia Relations Too Important To Leave Them Unattended - Foreign Minister Maas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:13 PM

Germany-Russia Relations Too Important to Leave Them Unattended - Foreign Minister Maas

Relations between Berlin and Moscow are too significant to be left without attention, top German diplomat Heiko Maas told reporters on Tuesday before departing to Russia, where the diplomat is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Relations between Berlin and Moscow are too significant to be left without attention, top German diplomat Heiko Maas told reporters on Tuesday before departing to Russia, where the diplomat is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"German-Russian relations are too important to be left without attention. This became even more true as the COVID-19 pandemic made direct contact between Germans and Russians even more difficult," Maas said, as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat also said that Moscow's role was significant in resolving important international issues, including conflicts in Ukraine, Libya and Syria. Maas added that Germany wants Russia to acknowledge Moscow's key role in arms control.

The diplomat will visit St. Petersburg after Moscow during his trip, where he will meet City Governor Alexander Beglov and talk via a teleconference with survivors of the WWII siege of Leningrad, as St. Petersburg was known during Soviet times.

"About a year ago, I agreed with my Russian counterpart [Lavrov] on a humanitarian gesture that would benefit the survivors of the blockade. I am glad this is finally taking shape with the support of a hospital for veterans," the German foreign minister said.

Maas also said that Berlin was bearing responsibility "for the terrible for crime" conducted Nazi Germany 75 years ago.

