UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Store Medical Supplies For Future Crises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:12 PM

Germany to store medical supplies for future crises

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government agreed Monday to create 19 storage sites for medical equipment across Germany to avoid the shortages of masks and other protective gear seen at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel's government agreed Monday to create 19 storage sites for medical equipment across Germany to avoid the shortages of masks and other protective gear seen at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has taught us to take more precautions," Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters.

The German government plans to spend one billion Euros ($1.2 billion) next year setting up 19 "national health reserves" dotted across the country to make sure Europe's top economy is better prepared for the next health crisis, he said.

"We are learning during the crisis, from the crisis," Spahn said.

The storage sites will contain supplies of personal protective gear including masks as well as medicines and ventilators for patients experiencing respiratory failure.

The goal is for each facility to contain enough supplies for a month for local hospitals, care homes and doctor's offices.

Initially the sites will be filled with items already available or ordered, including protective gear sourced from China.

But from 2022, the government aims to rely more on "made in Germany" medical equipment to reduce reliance on outside supply chains, Spahn said.

Germany coped relatively well with the first wave of the coronavirus in the spring, partly thanks to early and widespread testing and a robust healthcare system.

But like other European nations, it too was caught off guard by the sudden demand for protective gear for health workers and scrambled to compete in the global marketplace for adequate supplies.

Since then, the government has pledged to create more incentives for homegrown firms to manufacture face masks, gowns, gloves and other medical items.

Germany has been hit hard by a second wave of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, pushing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections past one million, according to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

The number of patients in intensive care has soared more than tenfold since early October. More than 16,000 people have died from Covid-19 so far.

Related Topics

Europe China German Doctor Died Germany Angela Merkel October From Government Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Berlin Donates 20 Portable Ventilators to Ukraine ..

7 seconds ago

Efforts underway to implement SOPs for quelling CO ..

8 seconds ago

WHO Official Calls on Rich Countries to Limit Proc ..

10 seconds ago

Under-threat UK retailer Arcadia rejects emergency ..

11 seconds ago

Embattled Loew to stay on as Germany coach for Eur ..

4 minutes ago

US Hopes Turkey to Turn Back Decision on S-400, No ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.