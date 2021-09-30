UrduPoint.com

Germany's CDU/CSU Bloc To Discuss Possible Coalition With Greens On October 5

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The German conservative CDU/CSU bloc will discuss a possible coalition with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday and with the Greens on October 5, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said Thursday.

Germany held its Bundestag election on September 2. Now the parties are negotiating the formation of a ruling coalition.

"Chairmen (of the CDU and Christian Social Union, CSU) Armin Laschet and Markus Soder proposed to negotiate with the Free Democrats and the Greens. The proposal was accepted. We believe it makes sense to discuss whether we can create a future-oriented union," Ziemiak told reporters.

The CDU/CSU bloc expects that the so-called Jamaica coalition can ensure sustainable development, modernization and digitization of the country.

"We discussed this issue in the Presidium, and the overwhelming majority was in favor of the negotiations.

We have formed our delegation. On Sunday evening, at 6:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT), we will meet with the Free Democrats, and on Tuesday morning with the Alliance 90/The Greens," Ziemiak said.

The Greens and the Free Democrats held their first talks on Tuesday, and the next day both parties said they will hold additional talks in a broader format on Friday. Over the weekend, both the Greens and the Free Democrats will meet separately with the Social Democratic Party, which is rivaling the CDU/CSU as senior partner in the future ruling coalition.

In the German parliamentary election, the Social Democrats emerged victorious, marginally outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the FDP came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left.

