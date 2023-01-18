UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Speaks Out Against NATO-Russia War In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Germany's Scholz Speaks Out Against NATO-Russia War in Ukraine

Germany does not want a war between NATO and Russia in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Germany does not want a war between NATO and Russia in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"We will avoid... a war between Russia and NATO, I think this is something that is also the view of the Ukrainians as far as I understand with all my talks," Scholz said during his special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

While answering a question about the possibility of Germany sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Scholz also said that Germany will continue to support Kiev militarily for as long as necessary, "showing that the Ukrainians can rely on our support for their courageous fight.

"

On January 9, Scholz said that Germany remained true to its original position and would not take unilateral actions on supplies of arms, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, to Ukraine, without the approval of its NATO allies.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Kiev January April All

Recent Stories

US Producer Prices Down Most Since 2020, Proving W ..

US Producer Prices Down Most Since 2020, Proving Weight of Fed Interest Rate Hik ..

8 minutes ago
 Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As M ..

Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As Major Money Laundering Concern ..

9 minutes ago
 Germany Ready to Help Ukraine Probe Helicopter Cra ..

Germany Ready to Help Ukraine Probe Helicopter Crash - Interior Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam meet Punjab Chief Minist ..

Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam meet Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

9 minutes ago
 SCO team wins 5th Ice Hockey Championship

SCO team wins 5th Ice Hockey Championship

9 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Manto observed

Death anniversary of Manto observed

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.