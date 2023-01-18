Germany does not want a war between NATO and Russia in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

"We will avoid... a war between Russia and NATO, I think this is something that is also the view of the Ukrainians as far as I understand with all my talks," Scholz said during his special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

While answering a question about the possibility of Germany sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Scholz also said that Germany will continue to support Kiev militarily for as long as necessary, "showing that the Ukrainians can rely on our support for their courageous fight.

"

On January 9, Scholz said that Germany remained true to its original position and would not take unilateral actions on supplies of arms, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, to Ukraine, without the approval of its NATO allies.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.