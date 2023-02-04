UrduPoint.com

Gibraltar Accuses Spain Of 'gross Sovereignty Breach' Over Customs Incident

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Gibraltar accuses Spain of 'gross sovereignty breach' over customs incident

Gibraltar on Friday accused Spain of a "gross violation of British sovereignty" after an incident on one of its beaches involving Spanish customs agents who were attacked by smugglers, during which shots were fired

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Gibraltar on Friday accused Spain of a "gross violation of British sovereignty" after an incident on one of its beaches involving Spanish customs agents who were attacked by smugglers, during which shots were fired.

"The evidence surrounding this incident discloses a gross violation of British sovereignty and, potentially, the most serious and dangerous incident for many years," said Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in a statement.

The incident happened early Thursday when a small Spanish customs vessel lost power while pursuing suspected tobacco smugglers off Gibraltar, a source from Spain's tax agency which is in charge of customs told AFP.

After choppy seas pushed their vessel to the shore, the two officers on board were surrounded by a group of people and pelted with rocks, some of them weighing over three kilos (6.5 Pounds), the source added.

The officers fired "shots into the water to try to drive away" the people throwing rocks, a tax office source told AFP, speaking on condition he was not identified.

One customs officer suffered a broken nose, the other fractured bones in his face and will need surgery, he added.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show several shots being fired during the incident, although it was not clear who fired them.

- 'Reckless and dangerous' - "Should it be confirmed that Spanish officials discharged their weapons in Gibraltar, such action would be a very serious breach of the law," the Gibraltar government statement said.

It called the incident "reckless and dangerous, especially in an area of dense civilian population, given the proximity of a residential estate in the area".

The governments of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom consider that the events "will require careful consideration as to the nature and level of diplomatic response," it added.

Picardo said Spanish law agencies know they can ask Gibraltar law enforcement to continue a chase into Gibraltar but "it would appear that they did not do so in this case." Gibraltar police and army officers used metal detectors Friday to search for bullet casings on the beach, images broadcast on Gibraltar tv showed.

Spain's Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said the customs agency would "investigate what happened and will demand the necessary explanations".

- Post-Brexit talks - The incident comes as Madrid and London are locked in talks over an agreement to secure Gibraltar's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union.

The European Commission and Spain sent Britain in late 2022 a proposal that would keep freedom of movement along the border of the tiny British enclave at Spain's southern tip.

About 15,000 people, the majority of them Spaniards, commute daily from Spain to jobs in Gibraltar, which has a population of about 34,000.

Gibraltar has long been a source of British-Spanish tensions.

Although Spain ceded Gibraltar to Britain in 1713, Madrid has long wanted it back, a thorny dispute that has for decades involved pressure on the frontier.

Tensions peaked in 1969 when the regime of dictator Francisco Franco closed the border, which did not fully reopen until 1985.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Army Police Water Budget Social Media European Union Montero London Gibraltar Madrid Spain United Kingdom Turkish Lira Border Dictator TV From Government Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt ..

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt reacts to Khan’s Jail Bharo ..

11 minutes ago
 Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a ..

Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a killing field: Mushaal

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara ..

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara&#039;in Park 4

20 minutes ago
 UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

35 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

1 hour ago
 Dupont's France have World Cup on their minds ahea ..

Dupont's France have World Cup on their minds ahead of Italy Six Nations clash

1 second ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.