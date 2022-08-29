UrduPoint.com

Gibraltar Officially Becomes UK City With 180 Years Delay

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gibraltar Officially Becomes UK City With 180 Years Delay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Gibraltar, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom on the southernmost tip of the European continent, has officially become a city, 180 years after it was first granted the status by Queen Victoria, the UK government said in a statement on Monday.

In 1842, Queen Victoria assigned Gibraltar the status of a city, but it was never included in an official list of recognized cities in the UK, the statement said, adding that now, Gibraltar is added to the official list of 81 UK cities.

"It is excellent to see official recognition given to the City of Gibraltar, a huge accolade to its rich history and dynamism," outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "This official recognition re-affirms Gibraltar's special status in the Realms of Her Majesty, and rightly signifies the pride that Gibraltarians feel for their community and their distinctive heritage."

As a rule, there are no specific criteria for assigning the status of a city in the UK, although in England and Wales it was previously traditionally given to cities with Anglican cathedrals.

Only the UK monarch is authorized to grant the status of a city. Gibraltar has become the 10th UK settlement to receive official city status this year.

Gibraltar has been a stumbling block in relations between Spain and the United Kingdom for three centuries. Following the War of the Spanish Succession of 1701-1714, Gibraltar was ceded to the UK. Since then, the British have controlled the rocky section of the Iberian Peninsula's southern coast with an area of 6.5 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) and a population of 30,000 people. Spain continues to claim Gibraltar as its own, but during the referendums that took place in 1967 and 2002, more than 90% of Gibraltarians voted to remain part of the UK. The territory has a constitution adopted by referendum in 2006, according to which legislative power was vested in UK Queen Elizabeth II and the Gibraltar's parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Victoria Gibraltar Wales Spain United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

17 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

18 minutes ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

3 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

4 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.