Girona drop vital points in title race, Barca beat Alaves

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Shock title challengers Girona dropped two vital points in La Liga with a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Barcelona, third, earned a 3-1 win at Alaves in La Liga on Saturday with Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque scoring and then sent off in a lively appearance off the bench.

Catalan minnows Girona, second and now trailing leaders Real Madrid by one point, could not find a way through against their Basque visitors.

Los Blancos face city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu and can potentially move four points clear at the top.

Girona's draw leaves them six points ahead of champions Barcelona, third, and they were left upset after Yangel Herrera had a goal ruled out for offside in the build-up.

The offside against Savinho occurred 36 seconds before the midfielder found the net, set up by the Brazilian winger, with Girona arguing VAR should not have intervened.

Some crosses had been half-cleared by Real Sociedad before Savinho scooped the ball to the back post for Herrera.

"The reality is that if there's a second, third phases (of play), VAR should not get involved, I think it's obvious," said Michel.

"Beyond the goal ruled out, I think it was a very, very difficult game .

.. and it's a good point."

Despite leading the league in goals scored, Michel Sanchez's side were largely kept at arm's length by La Real.

After Herrera's goal was disallowed, Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal also had one chalked off for a clearer offside infringement.

Alex Remiro made a solid save to deny Herrera in the final stages as the hosts were frustrated and Michel was sent off for complaining on the touchline.

Valery Fernandez missed a fine chance in stoppage time after Yan Couto scrapped hard to win the ball back and crossed for the Spanish winger.

Without La Liga's joint top goalscorer Artem Dovbyk, who watched from the stands after suffering knee discomfort according to Spanish reports, Girona did not shine in attack.

They will have the chance to make amends next weekend when they visit Real Madrid in a crunch showdown.

However coach Michel will not be in the dugout, while Herrera and Daley Blind were both booked and are also suspended for the key clash.

"I don't like that they sent me off, I protested, it's true, but I didn't lack respect for anyone," said Michel.

"The red card leaves me furious."