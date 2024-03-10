Open Menu

Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Saturday after the third round of the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):

207 - Scottie Scheffler 70-67-70, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-71-70

208 - Wyndham Clark 71-66-71

209 - Will Zalatoris 69-69-71, Russell Henley 68-69-72, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-70-72

210 - Harris English 69-73-68

211 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 73-70-68, Max Homa 71-69-71, Sam Burns 68-72-71

212 - Justin Lower 67-76-69, Tom Hoge 72-71-69, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 71-70-71, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-71-71, Justin Thomas 69-71-72

213 - Eric Cole 70-73-70, Brendon Todd 74-67-72, Lee Hodges 68-73-72, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-70-74

214 - Webb Simpson 73-71-70, Cameron Young 73-70-71, Andrew Putnam 71-71-72, Nick Taylor (CAN) 69-71-74, Brian Harman 69-68-77

Related Topics

USA Young Wyndham Matsuyama Palmer Orlando Florida

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

29 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

15 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

16 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

16 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

16 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

17 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

18 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World