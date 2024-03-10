Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Saturday after the third round of the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):
207 - Scottie Scheffler 70-67-70, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-71-70
208 - Wyndham Clark 71-66-71
209 - Will Zalatoris 69-69-71, Russell Henley 68-69-72, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-70-72
210 - Harris English 69-73-68
211 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 73-70-68, Max Homa 71-69-71, Sam Burns 68-72-71
212 - Justin Lower 67-76-69, Tom Hoge 72-71-69, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 71-70-71, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-71-71, Justin Thomas 69-71-72
213 - Eric Cole 70-73-70, Brendon Todd 74-67-72, Lee Hodges 68-73-72, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-70-74
214 - Webb Simpson 73-71-70, Cameron Young 73-70-71, Andrew Putnam 71-71-72, Nick Taylor (CAN) 69-71-74, Brian Harman 69-68-77
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: South African Premiership results3 minutes ago
-
Girona ease back into second as Atletico woes continue3 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table3 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open scores3 minutes ago
-
Girona ease back into second as Atletico woes continue3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table13 minutes ago