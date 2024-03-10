Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Saturday after the third round of the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):

207 - Scottie Scheffler 70-67-70, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-71-70

208 - Wyndham Clark 71-66-71

209 - Will Zalatoris 69-69-71, Russell Henley 68-69-72, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-70-72

210 - Harris English 69-73-68

211 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 73-70-68, Max Homa 71-69-71, Sam Burns 68-72-71

212 - Justin Lower 67-76-69, Tom Hoge 72-71-69, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 71-70-71, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-71-71, Justin Thomas 69-71-72

213 - Eric Cole 70-73-70, Brendon Todd 74-67-72, Lee Hodges 68-73-72, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-70-74

214 - Webb Simpson 73-71-70, Cameron Young 73-70-71, Andrew Putnam 71-71-72, Nick Taylor (CAN) 69-71-74, Brian Harman 69-68-77