Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Sunday after the final round of the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):
273 - Scottie Scheffler 70-67-70-66
278 - Wyndham Clark 71-66-71-70
279 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-71-70-72
281 - Russell Henley 68-69-72-72, Will Zalatoris 69-69-71-72
283 - Sahith Theegala 68-72-75-68, Brendon Todd 74-67-72-70
284 - An Byeong-hun (KOR) 71-69-76-68, Andrew Putnam 71-71-72-70, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-70-74-71, Max Homa 71-69-71-73
285 - Nick Taylor (CAN) 69-71-74-71, Brian Harman 69-68-77-71, Lee Hodges 68-73-72-72, Justin Thomas 69-71-72-73, Tom Hoge 72-71-69-73, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-70-72-76
286 - Cam Davis (AUS) 72-70-74-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-71-71-74, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 71-70-71-74
287 - Seamus Power (IRL) 72-74-69-72, Eric Cole 70-73-70-74, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 73-70-68-76, Harris English 69-73-68-77.
