Golf: PGA Valspar Championship Scores
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the PGA Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida (USA unless noted, par 71):
64 - Kevin Streelman
65 - Kevin Roy
66 - Adam Svensson (CAN), Carl Yuan (CHN), Peter Malnati
67 - Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell, Aaron Baddeley (AUS), Rico Hoey (PHI), Chez Reavie, Ryan Palmer, Hayden Springer
68 - Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, Seamus Power (IRL), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Hayden Buckley, Ben Martin, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Nick Taylor (CAN), Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin (CAN), Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN), Chandler Phillips, Alejandro Tosti (ARG)
afp
