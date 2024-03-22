Open Menu

Golf: PGA Valspar Championship Scores

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the PGA Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida (USA unless noted, par 71):

64 - Kevin Streelman

65 - Kevin Roy

66 - Adam Svensson (CAN), Carl Yuan (CHN), Peter Malnati

67 - Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell, Aaron Baddeley (AUS), Rico Hoey (PHI), Chez Reavie, Ryan Palmer, Hayden Springer

68 - Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, Seamus Power (IRL), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Hayden Buckley, Ben Martin, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Nick Taylor (CAN), Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin (CAN), Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN), Chandler Phillips, Alejandro Tosti (ARG)

afp

USA Mitchell Hughes Palmer Florida

