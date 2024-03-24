Open Menu

Golf: PGA Valspar Championship Scores

March 24, 2024

Golf: PGA Valspar Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Leading scores in Saturday's third round of the PGA Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida (USA unless noted, par 71):

203 - Keith Mitchell 67-70-66

205 - Seamus Power (IRL) 68-69-68, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 68-68-69, Peter Malnati 66-71-68

206 - Cameron Young 69-69-68, Brendon Todd 67-69-70, Chandler Phillips 68-68-70

207 - Cameron Champ 71-69-67, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 68-71-68, Rico Hoey (PHI) 67-71-69, Adam Svensson (CAN) 66-72-69, Kevin Roy 65-73-69

208 - Ryan Moore 72-69-67, Joseph Bramlett 71-68-69, Carl Yuan (CHN) 66-73-69, Lee Hodges 72-70-66, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 71-67-70

More Stories From World