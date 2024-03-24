Golf: PGA Valspar Championship Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Leading scores in Saturday's third round of the PGA Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida (USA unless noted, par 71):
203 - Keith Mitchell 67-70-66
205 - Seamus Power (IRL) 68-69-68, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 68-68-69, Peter Malnati 66-71-68
206 - Cameron Young 69-69-68, Brendon Todd 67-69-70, Chandler Phillips 68-68-70
207 - Cameron Champ 71-69-67, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 68-71-68, Rico Hoey (PHI) 67-71-69, Adam Svensson (CAN) 66-72-69, Kevin Roy 65-73-69
208 - Ryan Moore 72-69-67, Joseph Bramlett 71-68-69, Carl Yuan (CHN) 66-73-69, Lee Hodges 72-70-66, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 71-67-70
