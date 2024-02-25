Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Mexico Open Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta at Puerto Vallarta (USA unless noted, par-71):

194 - Jake Knapp 67-64-63

198 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 64-67-67

201 - Ben Silverman (CAN) 70-68-63, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 65-71-65, Chan Kim 66-69-66

202 - Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 71-66-65, Justin Lower 70-66-66, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 63-69-70, Matt Wallace (ENG) 66-65-71

203 - Joseph Bramlett 66-70-67, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-67-67, Andrew Novak 66-68-69

204 - Davis Thompson 70-70-64, Keith Mitchell 71-68-65, Brandon Wu 71-67-66, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 67-70-67, Cameron Champ 66-71-67, Patrick Rodgers 66-70-68, Alvaro Ortiz (MEX) 67-64-73

205 - Doug Ghim 67-71-67, C.

T. Pan (TPE) 71-67-67, Tony Finau 69-67-69, Chesson Hadley 69-67-69, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-68-69

