Golf: US PGA Tour Torrey Pines Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM

San Diego, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California (USA unless noted, par-72):

205 - Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-64-73

206 - Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 67-66-73, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 69-65-72

207 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-68-73

208 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 73-66-69, Jake Knapp 69-69-70, Trace Crowe 70-69-69, Taylor Montgomery 68-70-70, Joe Highsmith 70-67-71

209 - Ryan Brehm 71-70-68, Tony Finau 69-66-74, Will Zalatoris 73-68-68, Xander Schauffele 69-68-72, Parker Coody 71-67-71, Robby Shelton 70-69-70, Maverick McNealy 67-70-72, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-72-69, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67-69-73.

210 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70-67-73, Vincent Norrman (SWE) 68-71-71, Rafael Campos (PUR) 70-69-71, Nate Lashley 73-67-70, Patrick Rodgers 73-64-73, Akshay Bhatia 70-71-69, Joseph Bramlett 70-66-74, Beau Hossler 68-70-72

