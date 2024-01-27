Golf: US PGA Tour Torrey Pines Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM
San Diego, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California (USA unless noted, par-72):
205 - Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-64-73
206 - Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 67-66-73, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 69-65-72
207 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-68-73
208 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 73-66-69, Jake Knapp 69-69-70, Trace Crowe 70-69-69, Taylor Montgomery 68-70-70, Joe Highsmith 70-67-71
209 - Ryan Brehm 71-70-68, Tony Finau 69-66-74, Will Zalatoris 73-68-68, Xander Schauffele 69-68-72, Parker Coody 71-67-71, Robby Shelton 70-69-70, Maverick McNealy 67-70-72, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-72-69, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67-69-73.
210 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70-67-73, Vincent Norrman (SWE) 68-71-71, Rafael Campos (PUR) 70-69-71, Nate Lashley 73-67-70, Patrick Rodgers 73-64-73, Akshay Bhatia 70-71-69, Joseph Bramlett 70-66-74, Beau Hossler 68-70-72
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results27 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table27 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results27 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table27 minutes ago
-
Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury27 minutes ago
-
Dazzling Doncic scores 73 as Mavs down Hawks27 minutes ago
-
'Thankful it's not worse', says Shiffrin after Cortina crash47 minutes ago
-
Goetze header sends Frankfurt past Mainz47 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table47 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results47 minutes ago
-
Goetze header sends Frankfurt past Mainz57 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table1 hour ago