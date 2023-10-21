Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 11:50 PM
Inzai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Leading third-round scores on Saturday at the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan (par 70):
201 - Justin Suh (USA) 68-66-67
202 - Eric Cole (USA) 65-71-66, Beau Hossler (USA) 68-65-69
203 - Collin Morikawa (USA) 64-73-66
204 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 65-71-68, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 67-68-69
205 - Kurt Kitayama (USA) 71-70-64
206 - Ryo Ishikawa (JPN) 68-69-69, JJ Spaun (USA) 69-68-69, Cam Davis (AUS) 67-70-69
207 - Yuki Inamori (JPN) 69-67-71
208 - Matt NeSmith (USA) 70-72-66, Justin Lower (USA) 68-72-68, Kensei Hirata (JPN) 71-69-68, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 69-71-68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-71-70, Robby Shelton (USA) 65-72-71
209 - Min Woo Lee (AUS) 69-73-67, Harry Hall (ENG) 69-74-66, Sahith Theegala (USA) 67-73-69
210 - Lee Hodges (USA) 70-72-68, Will Gordon (USA) 67-75-68, David Lipsky (USA) 70-73-67, Taylor Montgomery (USA) 69-74-67, Nick Taylor (CAN) 68-73-69, Keith Mitchell (USA) 69-71-70, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 71-69-70, Taylor Moore (USA) 71-69-70, Keegan Bradley (USA) 67-70-73, Mikumu Horikawa (JPN) 65-72-73
Selected:
211 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 67-69-75, Rickie Fowler (USA) 71-73-67