Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores

Inzai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Leading third-round scores on Saturday at the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan (par 70):

201 - Justin Suh (USA) 68-66-67

202 - Eric Cole (USA) 65-71-66, Beau Hossler (USA) 68-65-69

203 - Collin Morikawa (USA) 64-73-66

204 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 65-71-68, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 67-68-69

205 - Kurt Kitayama (USA) 71-70-64

206 - Ryo Ishikawa (JPN) 68-69-69, JJ Spaun (USA) 69-68-69, Cam Davis (AUS) 67-70-69

207 - Yuki Inamori (JPN) 69-67-71

208 - Matt NeSmith (USA) 70-72-66, Justin Lower (USA) 68-72-68, Kensei Hirata (JPN) 71-69-68, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 69-71-68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-71-70, Robby Shelton (USA) 65-72-71

209 - Min Woo Lee (AUS) 69-73-67, Harry Hall (ENG) 69-74-66, Sahith Theegala (USA) 67-73-69

210 - Lee Hodges (USA) 70-72-68, Will Gordon (USA) 67-75-68, David Lipsky (USA) 70-73-67, Taylor Montgomery (USA) 69-74-67, Nick Taylor (CAN) 68-73-69, Keith Mitchell (USA) 69-71-70, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 71-69-70, Taylor Moore (USA) 71-69-70, Keegan Bradley (USA) 67-70-73, Mikumu Horikawa (JPN) 65-72-73

Selected:

211 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 67-69-75, Rickie Fowler (USA) 71-73-67

Related Topics

USA David Mitchell Montgomery Japan

Recent Stories

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

6 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

6 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

6 hours ago
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

6 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

8 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

8 hours ago

More Stories From World