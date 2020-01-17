Governor Cuomo Describes 4 Deaths From Vaping in New York as 'Unacceptable Situation'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Friday that two more vaping-related deaths in the state have been reported - bringing the total number to four - and described the situation with respect to deaths from the use of e-cigarettes as unacceptable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Friday that two more vaping-related deaths in the state have been reported - bringing the total number to four - and described the situation with respect to deaths from the use of e-cigarettes as unacceptable.

"While State DOH (Department of Health) is continuing its investigation, they have determined both deaths are vaping-related based on an extensive review, bringing the total number of vaping-related deaths in New York to four," Cuomo said. "State DOH and its Wadsworth Center Laboratory are doing groundbreaking work getting to the bottom of this unacceptable situation."

The latest deaths in New York State involved an adult female in her twenties from New York City and an adult female in her fifties from Ontario County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 2,668 cases of lung injury caused by vaping across the United States and 60 deaths.

Cuomo vowed to fight the vaping crisis with all available resources in New York, but also called for taking precautionary measures.

"These deaths are tragic - and they are also preventable," Cuomo said. "We know smoking and nicotine are dangerous, and it's becoming tragically clearer by the day that vaping is too. In the meantime, our message on vaping remains unchanged: If you don't know what you're smoking, don't smoke it."

On January 2, the US food and Drug Administration said that the Trump administration will impose a ban on fruity flavored e-cigarette products that have become an epidemic among children and young people, but will stop short of outlawing basic tobacco and menthol flavors.