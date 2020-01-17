UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Cuomo Describes 4 Deaths From Vaping In New York As 'Unacceptable Situation'

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

Governor Cuomo Describes 4 Deaths From Vaping in New York as 'Unacceptable Situation'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Friday that two more vaping-related deaths in the state have been reported - bringing the total number to four - and described the situation with respect to deaths from the use of e-cigarettes as unacceptable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Friday that two more vaping-related deaths in the state have been reported - bringing the total number to four - and described the situation with respect to deaths from the use of e-cigarettes as unacceptable.

"While State DOH (Department of Health) is continuing its investigation, they have determined both deaths are vaping-related based on an extensive review, bringing the total number of vaping-related deaths in New York to four," Cuomo said. "State DOH and its Wadsworth Center Laboratory are doing groundbreaking work getting to the bottom of this unacceptable situation."

The latest deaths in New York State involved an adult female in her twenties from New York City and an adult female in her fifties from Ontario County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 2,668 cases of lung injury caused by vaping across the United States and 60 deaths.

Cuomo vowed to fight the vaping crisis with all available resources in New York, but also called for taking precautionary measures.

"These deaths are tragic - and they are also preventable," Cuomo said. "We know smoking and nicotine are dangerous, and it's becoming tragically clearer by the day that vaping is too. In the meantime, our message on vaping remains unchanged: If you don't know what you're smoking, don't smoke it."

On January 2, the US food and Drug Administration said that the Trump administration will impose a ban on fruity flavored e-cigarette products that have become an epidemic among children and young people, but will stop short of outlawing basic tobacco and menthol flavors.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Young Ontario New York United States January All From Vaping

Recent Stories

Depression in older adults with high BP may delay ..

38 seconds ago

US book football friendly against Wales in Cardiff ..

39 seconds ago

VC Bahauddin Zakariya University deputes chairman ..

41 seconds ago

Drowning man rescued in Multan

44 seconds ago

Iranian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukrain ..

34 minutes ago

Uplift projects worth over Rs 18 bln underway: Min ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.