Sino-Pak TCM Training Kicks Off, Strengthening Medical Ties
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:50 AM
The opening ceremony of the TCM training program for Pakistani practitioners was held at the First Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The opening ceremony of the TCM training program for Pakistani practitioners was held at the First Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine. This training is a key step in implementing the "talent cultivation and incubation" mission of the China-Pakistan TCM Center.
The six-month program combines theoretical instruction, practical skills training, and clinical practice, covering topics such as traditional Chinese culture, medical Chinese language, acupuncture, herbal medicine, and filiform needle techniques.
"Building on this collaboration, we hope to explore the establishment of a regular exchange mechanism, making TCM an enduring bond connecting the health and friendship of our two peoples," said Liu Xinmin, co-director of the China-Pakistan TCM Center, during the ceremony.
At the ceremony, Hu Sha, deputy leader of China’s 21st medical aid team to Zimbabwe and associate chief physician of the hospital’s Acupuncture, Moxibustion, and Rehabilitation Center, shared her experiences in foreign aid work.
Trainee representative Dabeer Ahmed Khan expressed his eagerness for the program, hoping to gain substantial knowledge and skills, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.
Since 2015, the First Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine has placed high importance on the global promotion of TCM culture, organizing 25 foreign aid training sessions with over 500 participants from 25 countries.
Additionally, the hospital has dispatched experts and scholars to countries and regions including Slovakia, Hungary, Germany, and the UAE for exchanges and seminars, continuously advancing international cooperation in TCM.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council rejects creation of rival government in Sudan33 minutes ago
-
Sino-Pak TCM training kicks off, strengthening medical ties3 minutes ago
-
Chinese scholar hails achievements under CPEC framework1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing hosts Pakistani mango festival1 hour ago
-
Sino-Pak TCM training kicks off, strengthening medical ties9 hours ago
-
Record starvation and malnutrition in Gaza; more West Bank displacement: UN7 hours ago
-
Pakistan pushes for inclusive peace process to settle 'serious' Yemeni crisis12 hours ago
-
Grand Mosque screens bring global Quran competition to worshippers in real time1 day ago
-
Copper shines as Pakistani minerals dominate China-bound exports in first half of year1 day ago
-
Regional Director OGDCL Hyderabad Visits NDF Rehabilitation Center in Qasimabad1 day ago
-
UN chief urges probe into killing of journalists in Gaza, as child malnutrition deaths rise1 day ago
-
2nd Pakistan-China Business Conference to take place in Beijing on Sept 41 day ago