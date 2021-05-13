Greece Allows Travel Between Regions, Islands From May 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) From May 14, Greece is lifting a number of restrictions, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in connection with the opening of tourism: mandatory text messages about leaving home are canceled, travel between regions and islands is allowed, curfew is reduced, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Government Coordination Akis Skertsos said.

Skertsos presented measures to open up tourism and economy.

He recalled that the government on March 19 presented a new strategy for "controlled, gradual and safe economic recovery."

"From May 14, this Friday, as we announced, our country is safely opening up its tourism," Skertsos said.