UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Concerned By Arms Supply To Turkey, Ankara's 'Expansionist' Ambitions - Dendias

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Greece Concerned by Arms Supply to Turkey, Ankara's 'Expansionist' Ambitions - Dendias

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Athens is concerned by arms supply to Turkey, as these weapons are used to destabilize all regional countries, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"Unfortunately, in all the cases that we discussed, the common denominator was the destabilizing role of Turkey, its neo-Ottoman expansionist views.

In this context, I discussed the problem of arms supplies to Turkey with my colleague [Lavrov] and the fact that these weapons are destabilizing all countries in the region," Dendias said during a press conference in Athens.

The top Greek diplomat added that Lavrov had informed him about Russia's perception of the situation in Syria and Libya

Earlier in October, Greece asked the European Union member states to halt exports of military equipment to Turkey.

Related Topics

Syria Exports Russia Turkey European Union Athens Libya Greece October All Top

Recent Stories

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

few seconds

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

30 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

45 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

1 hour ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.