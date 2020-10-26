MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Athens is concerned by arms supply to Turkey, as these weapons are used to destabilize all regional countries, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"Unfortunately, in all the cases that we discussed, the common denominator was the destabilizing role of Turkey, its neo-Ottoman expansionist views.

In this context, I discussed the problem of arms supplies to Turkey with my colleague [Lavrov] and the fact that these weapons are destabilizing all countries in the region," Dendias said during a press conference in Athens.

The top Greek diplomat added that Lavrov had informed him about Russia's perception of the situation in Syria and Libya.

Earlier in October, Greece asked the European Union member states to halt exports of military equipment to Turkey.