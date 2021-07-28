Greece, Cyprus, Jordan Committed to Further Cooperation - Mitsotakis

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Greece, Cyprus and Jordan agreed to further develop cooperation in political, economic and security issues, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday at the opening of the third trilateral summit in Athens.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Jordanian King Abdullah II are taking part in the meeting along with Mitsotakis.

"Greece, Cyprus and Jordan have established a very solid tripartite partnership. Since the first summit in 2018, significant progress... has been achieved. We have expanded and deepened our cooperation in a wide range of sectors... Today we are determined to enhance our partnership, to strengthen our cooperation and to further advance our coordination at the political, economic and security fields," Mitsotakis said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries managed to salvage an active cooperation and create a number of working groups. However, it is still necessary to accelerate coordination on issues of common interest, the prime minister added.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss cooperation between the EU and Jordan as well as regional issues, including the situation in the middle East and eastern Mediterranean, the Varosha issue and others, Mitsotakis specified.