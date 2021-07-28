UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece, Cyprus, Jordan Committed To Further Cooperation - Mitsotakis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Greece, Cyprus, Jordan Committed to Further Cooperation - Mitsotakis

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Greece, Cyprus and Jordan agreed to further develop cooperation in political, economic and security issues, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday at the opening of the third trilateral summit in Athens.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Jordanian King Abdullah II are taking part in the meeting along with Mitsotakis.

"Greece, Cyprus and Jordan have established a very solid tripartite partnership. Since the first summit in 2018, significant progress... has been achieved. We have expanded and deepened our cooperation in a wide range of sectors... Today we are determined to enhance our partnership, to strengthen our cooperation and to further advance our coordination at the political, economic and security fields," Mitsotakis said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries managed to salvage an active cooperation and create a number of working groups. However, it is still necessary to accelerate coordination on issues of common interest, the prime minister added.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss cooperation between the EU and Jordan as well as regional issues, including the situation in the middle East and eastern Mediterranean, the Varosha issue and others, Mitsotakis specified.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Athens Progress Cyprus Greece Middle East 2018

Recent Stories

Babar Azam moves up by 28 points in ICC latest ODI ..

1 minute ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Manama

15 minutes ago

TikToker Kiran Abbasi attacked at home

21 minutes ago

Sharjah’s DSCD commences Economic Survey Project ..

37 minutes ago

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

50 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.