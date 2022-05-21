UrduPoint.com

Greece Registers 'Unprecedented' Violation Of National Airspace By Turkish Fighters

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Greece Registers 'Unprecedented' Violation of National Airspace by Turkish Fighters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Athens has registered and strongly condemned an "unprecedented" violation of the Greek national airspace by Turkish fighters in the area of the Alexandroupolis port, which is used by NATO forces to supply military equipment to Eastern Europe and Ukraine, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented violation of Greece's national sovereignty by two Turkish fighter aircraft, which illegally entered our national airspace and approached Alexandroupolis within a distance of just 2.5 nautical miles. This action constitutes a clear escalation of Turkish provocative conduct," the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.

Athens regarded the actions as a clear disregard for all fundamental norms of international law.

"This action undermines NATO's cohesion and urgent priorities and poses a clear threat to the European Union at a critical juncture, as the port of Alexandroupolis is a key hub for the transport of troops and equipment to reinforce our allies," the statement read.

In addition, the Greek foreign ministry has expressed an official protest to Turkish Ambassador Burak Ozugergin over the incident.

"Instructions were given to inform in this regard our allies and partners, as well as the EU, NATO, and the UN," the statement added.

For decades, Athens has been at odds with Ankara over a range of issues, such as competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus. Greece has repeatedly accused Turkey of provocations and violations of international law. According to the Greek air force, Turkish aircraft violated the Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea 168 times on April 27. Athens believes that such actions by the Turkish side make confidence-building between the two countries impossible.

Ankara has, in turn, accused Athens of continued illegal and aggressive actions in the region. On April 29, Turkish media, citing national defense sources, reported that Greece had violated the Turkish airspace 30 times in three days.

Athens and Ankara have long been working on the improvement of difficult relations. The parties were on the verge of an armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020, with the Greek armed forces having been mobilized. The reason was that Turkey launched seismic exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which Greece considers its exclusive economic zone.

Related Topics

NATO Protest United Nations Ukraine Europe Turkey European Union Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece Hub April 2020 Media All

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

14 minutes ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

14 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

14 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

14 minutes ago
 Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, ..

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

14 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.