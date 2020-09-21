Greece Says Close to Resuming Contacts With Turkey After Oruc Reis Ship Left Disputed Area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The Greek government believes that the resumption of probing contacts with Turkey is close, after Ankara withdrew the Oruc Reis research vessel and warships from the eastern Mediterranean, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said at a briefing on Monday.

Petsas noted that exact dates for contacts between states had not been set yet.

"We will let you know when the dates are set. We are close to resuming probing contacts, but when they will take place depends on both Greece and Turkey. When there is good atmosphere for discussions, we will let you know," Petsas stated.

The tensions between Ankara and Athens escalated last month after Turkey's Oruc Reis began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece, which considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

Earlier in the month, Oruc Reis left the disputed area for its base near Turkey's Antalya amid increasing tension in the region. Last week, the seven Mediterranean EU members, including France and Greece, confirmed their readiness to sanction Ankara if it does not resume dialogue and persist in conducting allegedly unilateral activities in the region.