Greece Says Talks With Turkey To Resume For First Time Since 2016

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Greece says talks with Turkey to resume for first time since 2016

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Greece said Tuesday it will resume exploratory talks with Turkey for the first time since 2016, as efforts to reduce recent tension between the NATO allies intensified.

"Greece and Turkey have agreed to hold... exploratory talks in Istanbul soon," the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.

