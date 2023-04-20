Greece to Launch Election Period on April 22 After Dissolution of Parliament - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Greek parliament will be officially dissolved on April 22 by a presidential decree marking the beginning of the 2023 election period in the country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Greece is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on May 21. In accordance with the law, the prime minister has first to demand the dissolution of parliament at a meeting with the country's president. After that, the relevant presidential decree will be issued and pinned to the parliament's entrance.

"This will be our common story, with which we will enter this electoral period that will officially begin on Saturday with the dissolution of the parliament.

We will have four weeks to present a report on our work, but first of all a plan for where we want to take Greece next," Mitsotakis said during the presentation of a development program for the Ionian Islands until 2030.

The Greek prime minister added that the government had fulfilled its campaign promises and would bring before the citizens' judgment what it had done over the past four years and what it would do if the ruling party wins the upcoming elections.

Mitsotakis also said that his goal is to improve the lives of all citizens and distribute the dividends of economic growth evenly. In addition, the Greek prime minister announced his plans to promote a rapprochement with Europe during the next four years.