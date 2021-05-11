Greek Foreign Ministry Expresses Concern About Violence in Jerusalem

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Greece is deeply concerned about the violent incidents in Jerusalem and calls on all parties to refrain from using force, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

"Greece expresses its deep concern over the violent incidents that have occurred in Jerusalem in recent days and have left hundreds of people injured, some of whom are in critical condition," the ministry said in a statement.

"Greece calls on all parties to refrain from the use of force, which could lead to an escalation of the conflict," it said.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israelis have been ongoing for several days.