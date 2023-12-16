Open Menu

Greek Museum Hands Over Reins To Women Artists

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Greek museum hands over reins to women artists

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) A Greek art museum this week handed over its halls exclusively to women artists, in a pioneering exhibition titled "What if women ruled the world?"

"For 10 months, the entire museum will be in the hands of women artists," Katerina Gregos, artistic director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens (EMST), told AFP.

The museum's permanent exhibitions have been reorganized to highlight the work of 25 women artists, with another 15 temporary displays to follow.

Among the painters, sculptors, photographers and others are Syrian-American contemporary artist Diana Al-Hadid, French visual artist Annette Messager, Iranian-American painter Tala Madani, Greek-Belgian contemporary artist Danai Anesiadou and English visual artist Cornelia Parker.

Until now, just 37 percent of artists represented in the museum's permanent exhibition were women, Gregos said.

The selected works address themes including stereotypes of female beauty, violence against women, inequality, consumerism, and poverty disproportionately affecting women.

"Women artists are still under-represented in most aspects of the art world," said Gregos, who took over the post of artistic director in 2021.

"We wanted to reverse the trend and see what a museum would look like if, instead of a few token pieces, works by women artists made up the majority," she said.

Related Topics

World Athens Women Post

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US e ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US emphasizes bilateral engagement ..

9 minutes ago
 PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

1 hour ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

5 hours ago
Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

13 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

13 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

13 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

13 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

13 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

13 hours ago

More Stories From World