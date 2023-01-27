UrduPoint.com

Greek Parliament Rejects Vote Of No Confidence In Government Of Mitsotakis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Government of Mitsotakis

The Greek parliament rejected on Friday a vote of no confidence in the government led by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the wiretapping scandal

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The Greek parliament rejected on Friday a vote of no confidence in the government led by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the wiretapping scandal.

On Wednesday, the leader of Greece's main opposition party SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, submitted a motion of no confidence against the Greek government and accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of organizing mass wiretaps of government officials.

"The motion of no confidence in the government put forward by the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Coalition of the Radical Left has been rejected," the chairman announced, as broadcast by the parliamentary tv channel.

According to a roll-call vote, some 143 deputies voted in favor of no confidence in the government, while 156 deputies voted against.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Vote Alliance Greece TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

12 minutes ago
 Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

5 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday ..

Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday

5 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-election on 8 NA vacant s ..

5 minutes ago
 DC visits flour mills, inspects flour quality

DC visits flour mills, inspects flour quality

4 minutes ago
 First 'KP Badminton League' begins in Peshawar Spo ..

First 'KP Badminton League' begins in Peshawar Sports Complex

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.