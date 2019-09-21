UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Police Arrest Suspect In 1985 Deadly Airliner Hijacking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:53 PM

Greek Police Arrest Suspect in 1985 Deadly Airliner Hijacking

Greek police said Saturday they had arrested a man thought to be one of Hezbollah-linked militants who hijacked a passenger plane and killed a US Navy driver in 1985

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Greek police said Saturday they had arrested a man thought to be one of Hezbollah-linked militants who hijacked a passenger plane and killed a US Navy driver in 1985.

"The wanted man was brought to court which ruled to keep him in custody," the South Aegean regional police department said in a statement.

The 65-year-old was detained Thursday on the island of Mykonos. He is wanted by Germany on charges of terrorism and kidnapping.

Greek media said he was a Lebanese traveling on a cruise ship which had made stops on Rhodes and Santorini and was about to head back to Turkey. The man denied the charges.

Lebanese fighters hijacked a Trans World Airlines plane in Athens on June 14, 1985 and held the crew of eight and 145 passengers hostage for 17 days as they demanded the release of Muslim prisoners from Israeli jails.

They flew the plane to Beirut where they swapped several passengers for fuel before flying to Algeria and back to Lebanon where they shot the American dead for putting up resistance. The kidnapped were freed as a result of negotiations.

The suspected hijackers were detained in Frankfurt, Germany in 1987 and were to be extradited to the United States when their accomplices abducted two Germans in Beirut and exchanged them for the arrested.

Related Topics

Dead Militants World Police Kidnapping Turkey Driver Germany Frankfurt Athens Man Beirut Algeria United States Lebanon June Muslim Media From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

57 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.