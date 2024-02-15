Groundwater Upsurge Floods Homes In Libyan Coastal Town
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Zliten, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Much of Libya is bone-dry desert but one Mediterranean coastal town is suffering the opposite problem -- its houses and fields have been inundated by a mysterious upsurge of groundwater.
Stagnant water and squishy mud have flooded houses, streets and palm groves around the northwestern town of Zliten, spreading a foul smell and creating breeding grounds for mosquitos.
Many locals have fled their homes, where walls have cracked or collapsed, amid fears of a worsening environmental crisis in the area about 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.
"Water began coming out two months ago and still continues to rise and submerge our wells," Mohamad Ali Dioub, owner of a farm some four kilometres from Zliten, told AFP. "All my fruit trees -- Apple, apricot and pomegranate trees - are dead."
The 60-year-old said he had rented water trucks to pump out the stagnant water and bought loads of sand to dump onto the soggy ground, to save some of his valuable date palms.
The area's usually sandy and light earth has become "muddy, black, and smells bad," said another farmer, Mohamad al-Nouari, whose land has been completely swamped.
Almost 50 families have been relocated, said Moftah Hamadi, the mayor of Zliten, a town of 350,000 people known for its Sufi shrines, al-Asmariya University and palm and olive groves.
Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah vowed this month to "remediate this crisis in a scientific and rapid manner" and urged authorities to compensate or relocate displaced families.
But there is no consensus yet on what has caused the flooding.
Libya has been plagued by conflict and turmoil since the fall of Moamer Kadhafi's regime in 2011 and is now governed by two rival administrations, based in Tripoli and Benghazi.
Catastrophic floods ravaged Libya's eastern city of Derna in September when two dams collapsed. The gigantic flood surge killed more than 4,300 people and left over 8,000 missing, according to the UN.
Locals in Zliten say the groundwater flooding is not new, and point to reed-covered areas from years-old inundations. But they also say the phenomenon has now hit them on a previously unknown scale.
Media reports have pointed to a variety of possible causes, from poor drainage infrastructure to damaged pipelines and heavy winter rains.
Foreign specialists, including from Britain, Egypt and Greece, have travelled to Zliten, hoping to identify the origin of the problem and find solutions.
Elsewhere in the world, rising sea levels have been linked to coastal groundwater upsurges as dense salt water can seep deep into the ground and push up the lighter freshwater.
Libyan authorities have meanwhile denied any link between the flooding and the so-called Great Man-Made River, a giant Kadhafi-era network of pipes that channels water from an aquifer deep below the southern desert to irrigate coastal farm areas.
The project's management company as well as the country's main water and power utilities have all joined efforts to alleviate the town's ordeal.
The country's National Centre for Disease Control has dispatched emergency teams, equipment and pesticides to eradicate the mosquito swarms.
Recent Stories
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs
PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential
More Stories From World
-
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting14 seconds ago
-
Australian Open champion Sinner breezes through in Rotterdam22 seconds ago
-
Ukraine issues air alert after warning of incoming Russian bombers34 seconds ago
-
Indonesia's Prabowo set for sweeping presidential win10 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US rebound11 minutes ago
-
Senegal's Sall facing heavy pressure to end political crisis30 minutes ago
-
US facing 'serious' security threat: top lawmakers30 minutes ago
-
One dead, nine injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade30 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Haughey wins first world swim gold30 minutes ago
-
Migrants dead in shipwreck off Panama: border police30 minutes ago
-
UK anti-monarchists vow to keep campaigning despite royal health woes30 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US rebound31 minutes ago